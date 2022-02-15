Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,021 shares of company stock valued at $34,305,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

