Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Masari has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $334,365.92 and $112.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,295.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.71 or 0.07045184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.92 or 0.00762870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013962 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00074132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00410159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00217796 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

