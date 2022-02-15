Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.51 on Friday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $4,710,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 412,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,714 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 440,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

