Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,982 shares of company stock worth $1,972,130. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Matson by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

