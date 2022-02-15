Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 146,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 119.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

