Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MZDAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,224. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of analysts have commented on MZDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

