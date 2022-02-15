Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,471,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 25.2% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 562,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 445,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,122 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

