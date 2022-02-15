Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medpace by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.