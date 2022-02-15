Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded down $29.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.77. 77,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.15. Medpace has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $2,569,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.