Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $26.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,369. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

