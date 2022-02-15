Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.67 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.23. 395,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.15. Medpace has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medpace stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

