Medtronic (MDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.650-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.65-5.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.