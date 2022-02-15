MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 3,000.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 373,904 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $654.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

