Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Sells C$75,456.00 in Stock

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Ross A. Grieve sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$75,456.00.

TSE MR.UN opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$90.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.31.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

