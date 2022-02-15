Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Sells C$75,456.00 in Stock

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Director Ross A. Grieve sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$75,456.00.
TSE MR.UN opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$90.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.31.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
