Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Financial Analysis

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 2.43% 12.97% 1.11%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.27 $14.91 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.45 -$206.97 million $0.49 81.78

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

