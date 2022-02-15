Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,062 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.74% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,281. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $170.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

