Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $161.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.