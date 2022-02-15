Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.39. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $16.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $22.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.43. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $214.78 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $606.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

