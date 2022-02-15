MetaHash (MHC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and $335,808.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.72 or 0.07026816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.09 or 1.00278049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,253,678,679 coins and its circulating supply is 3,083,382,170 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

