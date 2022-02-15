Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Market Cap of $7.13 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $1.19 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

