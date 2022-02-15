Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 414.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.87 on Tuesday, hitting $678.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,286 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,762. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

