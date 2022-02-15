Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $354.57. 48,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,466. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.95 and a 200 day moving average of $363.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

