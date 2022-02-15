Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $32.81 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,094 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $33,039,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $382.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

