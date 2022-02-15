Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,253 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. 63,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,947. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

