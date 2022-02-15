Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,933 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 257,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

WFC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 478,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,877,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

