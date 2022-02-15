Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,070 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

