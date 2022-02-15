Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,433.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,651. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,545.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,518.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

