MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 256,102 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,646.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 256,102 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.62. The company had a trading volume of 432,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.43. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.78 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

