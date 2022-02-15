MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,885,409 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5,358.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 763,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,471,668. The firm has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

