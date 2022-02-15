MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,286,736 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,600.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,736 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

GILD traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

