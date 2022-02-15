MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.02 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2,597.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 8.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 7.73% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 645.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 7,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

