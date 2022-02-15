MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74,524.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 478,446 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $40.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $916.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,750,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.59 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $991.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $913.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.