MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,432,619 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25,253.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,917,230. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.