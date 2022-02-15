MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.