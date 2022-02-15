Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $119,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after acquiring an additional 328,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.12. 4,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,423 shares of company stock worth $22,167,158 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.