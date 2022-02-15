Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $39,711,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

