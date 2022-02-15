Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 154,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.98. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.