Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 154,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
