Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in January

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,329,700 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the January 15th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,432.3 days.

Shares of MTLHF stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

