Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in January

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,329,700 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the January 15th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,432.3 days.
Shares of MTLHF stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHF)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.