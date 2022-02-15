Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 471.6 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.