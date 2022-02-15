Mizuho Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.98.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $105.56 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.