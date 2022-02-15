Mizuho Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.98.
NYSE:NET opened at $105.56 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
