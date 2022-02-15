Mizuho Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $896,300 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.