MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $2,294,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NMI by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

NMI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

