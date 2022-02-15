MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $15.29 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,000. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.38. 6,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,368. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

