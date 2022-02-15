MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 397,969 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397,969 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 159,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,371. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.