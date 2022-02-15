MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 20,238 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $79,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,995. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.