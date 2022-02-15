MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,758 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.29. 25,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $451.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

