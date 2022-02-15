MML Investors Services LLC Has $32.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $32,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. 26,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,018. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

