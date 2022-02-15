MML Investors Services LLC Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,673 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.31.

