MML Investors Services LLC Has $62.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $62,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.73. 36,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,224. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82.

