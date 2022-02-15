MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,143.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,877 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

